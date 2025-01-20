iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stake Cut by Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 6.1% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $96.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.91. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $94.85 and a twelve month high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

