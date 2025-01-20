iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Shares Sold by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,803 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Chile ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Price Performance

BATS ECH opened at $25.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.75 million, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 1-year low of $41.34 and a 1-year high of $56.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.87.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

