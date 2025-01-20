iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,641 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.7% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,734.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,070.4% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $76.78 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $73.26 and a 12-month high of $84.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

