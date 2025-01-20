iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 268.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,133 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlTi Global Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 6,655,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,308,000 after purchasing an additional 517,329 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,872,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,241,000 after acquiring an additional 164,652 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,240,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,407,000 after purchasing an additional 888,764 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,014,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,783,000 after purchasing an additional 147,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,480,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,735,000 after purchasing an additional 88,868 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $76.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.47. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $73.26 and a 1-year high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.