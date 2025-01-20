iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Holdings Lifted by Shore Point Advisors LLC

Shore Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,255.6% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,880.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000.

MTUM opened at $217.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.60. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

