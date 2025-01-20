iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Cove Private Wealth LLC

Cove Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 654.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Cove Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cove Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $406.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $304.85 and a one year high of $419.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $403.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $380.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

