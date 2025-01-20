iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 756.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,463 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 7.0% of Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $21,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $225.46 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.21 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $229.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.37.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.