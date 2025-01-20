iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Stock Position Reduced by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up 3.1% of Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $8,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWO. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,049,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $412,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,739,000 after acquiring an additional 154,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $294.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $299.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.96. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $237.66 and a 1-year high of $317.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

