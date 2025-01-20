iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Position Increased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $20,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. River Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 87.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,485,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,492,000 after acquiring an additional 693,848 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 336,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,196,000 after acquiring an additional 34,624 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 122,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,326,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW opened at $103.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $75.62 and a 52-week high of $105.64.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

