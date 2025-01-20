Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) is Divergent Planning LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Divergent Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 345,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,124 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Divergent Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $17,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.78. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $50.99.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.2533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

