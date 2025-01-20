Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) is RiverTree Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

RiverTree Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for approximately 6.9% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $10,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 101,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after buying an additional 51,723 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,084,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,858,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 8,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $874,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JAAA stock opened at $50.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.78. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $50.99.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.2533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

