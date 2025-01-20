Joule Financial LLC Purchases 106 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Joule Financial LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 19,030.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,693,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,204,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,538,327,000 after buying an additional 3,619,466 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,988,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,573,000 after buying an additional 1,760,214 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $301,950,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 416.1% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,818,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $186.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.65.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG opened at $161.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $146.28 and a one year high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,992 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $338,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,110. The trade was a 12.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 47,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $8,604,804.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,189,463.68. This represents a 54.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,439 shares of company stock valued at $13,317,460. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

