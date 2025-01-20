JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) is McCarthy & Cox’s 2nd Largest Position

McCarthy & Cox lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 567,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,639 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF makes up 9.1% of McCarthy & Cox’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. McCarthy & Cox’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $26,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCPB. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 109.4% during the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JCPB opened at $46.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.09.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

