JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Position Increased by Global Wealth Management LLC

Global Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,090 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF makes up approximately 12.8% of Global Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Global Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $20,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 7,537.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 123,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after buying an additional 121,800 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 864,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,060,000 after acquiring an additional 70,821 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JMST opened at $50.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.81.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

