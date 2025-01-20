JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Shares Sold by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,368,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,283 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF comprises 4.1% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $135,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 415,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,801,000 after buying an additional 171,453 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 432,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,795,000 after acquiring an additional 21,944 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,355,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,638,000 after acquiring an additional 494,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 139,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $58.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.33. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $48.03 and a 12-month high of $60.33.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.