Katoro Gold (LON:KAT) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Katoro Gold plc (LON:KAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00), with a volume of 4378047 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).
Katoro Gold Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,296.49. The company has a market cap of £848,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.93.
Katoro Gold Company Profile
Katoro Gold plc operates as a gold and nickel exploration and development company in the United Kingdom, Cyprus, South Africa, and Tanzania. The company primarily explores for nickel, platinum group metals, copper, and gold deposits. It holds 65% interest in the Haneti project covering an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers located in central Tanzania; and Blyvoor Tailings project located in South Africa.
