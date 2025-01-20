Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.04 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 0.7% of Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.9% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,455.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 331.9% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $134.80 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.42 and a fifty-two week high of $144.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.90.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.3164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

