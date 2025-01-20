Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 78.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of FIXD opened at $42.95 on Monday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $46.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.08.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.