Kera Capital Partners Inc. Takes Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,617,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,029,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,388,000 after buying an additional 178,011 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Okta by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Okta by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Okta by 21.0% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Stock Up 1.9 %

OKTA stock opened at $87.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.40, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.00. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,791 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $199,556.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,937.50. The trade was a 11.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 233,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $19,180,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 369,949 shares of company stock valued at $30,201,213 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Okta from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.61.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

