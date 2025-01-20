Krilogy Financial LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Krilogy Financial LLC cut its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,556 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 1.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 2.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 838.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.94.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy purchased 19,500 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,074,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,159,707.85. This represents a 1.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $51.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -44.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.26. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $40.62 and a 52-week high of $79.62.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $708.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.80 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

