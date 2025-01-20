Krilogy Financial LLC Has $265,000 Stock Position in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Krilogy Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,088 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Eastman Kodak were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 3rd quarter valued at about $635,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,528,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 57,487 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 715,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 313,191 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,233,000 after acquiring an additional 20,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,197,000. 33.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eastman Kodak

In other news, Director Philippe D. Katz purchased 6,000 shares of Eastman Kodak stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,169. The trade was a 3.66 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Sileck purchased 10,000 shares of Eastman Kodak stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,738.80. The trade was a 10.21 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eastman Kodak Stock Performance

Shares of KODK stock opened at $7.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.57. Eastman Kodak has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $584.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 3.70.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

