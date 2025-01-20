Krilogy Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Krilogy Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,202 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 9,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 8,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 30,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.15.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,401.44. This trade represents a 20.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEE opened at $70.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.21. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

