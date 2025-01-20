Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 600 Shares of Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:LAPR)

Krilogy Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:LAPR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $25.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average is $25.11. Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April has a one year low of $24.71 and a one year high of $25.21.

Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1173 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April’s previous dividend of $0.12.

About Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF — April (LAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective buffer against the first 15% of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) losses. The exposure resets each year in April LAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

