KRS Capital Management LLC Has $451,000 Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

KRS Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 175,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,483,000 after acquiring an additional 8,162 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 189,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $186.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 47,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $8,604,804.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,189,463.68. This represents a 54.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $338,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,110. The trade was a 12.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,439 shares of company stock worth $13,317,460 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $161.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $146.28 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $379.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.31%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

