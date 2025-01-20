Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Short Interest Up 11.7% in December

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 492,300 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the December 15th total of 440,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,230.8 days.
Kyowa Kirin Price Performance
Kyowa Kirin stock opened at $13.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.04. Kyowa Kirin has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $22.21.
Kyowa Kirin Company Profile
