Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Short Interest Up 11.7% in December

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 492,300 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the December 15th total of 440,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,230.8 days.

Kyowa Kirin stock opened at $13.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.04. Kyowa Kirin has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $22.21.

Kyowa Kirin Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and import/export of pharmaceuticals for oncology, nephrology, central nervous system, and immunology therapeutic areas in Japan, the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its products include ALLELOCK, an antihistamine agent for patients with various types of allergies; CONIEL, a calcium channel blocker for hypertension and angina pectoris; Crysvita, a recombinant human monoclonal IgG1 antibody against the phosphaturic hormone fibroblast growth factor 23; ESPO, a glycoprotein and human erythropoietin; NESP, an erythropoiesis stimulating agent; and GRAN, a human colony-stimulating factor.

