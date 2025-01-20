L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 48.9% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1,660.0% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.62, for a total value of $394,465.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,765.12. This trade represents a 17.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,572 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $218.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.18 and a 1 year high of $265.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.75.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.19.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

