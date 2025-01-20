LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Boosts Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 178,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises 2.8% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $20,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth $41,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at $50,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $121.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $84.43 and a 12 month high of $128.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RTX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.87.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

