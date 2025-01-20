LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Purchases 1,610 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 13.1% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 27,625 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,506 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CVS opened at $52.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.59. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 67.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.