LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 125 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,346 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,916,980 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,833,510,000 after buying an additional 220,365 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,082,894 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,592,892,000 after purchasing an additional 128,800 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,149,080 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,567,030,000 after acquiring an additional 188,888 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,564,359 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,694,403,000 after purchasing an additional 49,106 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 8.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,761,625 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,216,677,000 after acquiring an additional 354,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.15, for a total transaction of $989,121.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,201.25. This trade represents a 26.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $321,325.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,385 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,366.30. The trade was a 9.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,704 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,428 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $311.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of McDonald’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.39.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $280.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $292.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.24. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $317.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

