Liberty One Investment Management LLC Acquires 517 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 453.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVO opened at $78.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $353.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $78.17 and a one year high of $148.15.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.20.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

