Lift Dollar (USDL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $52,943.16

Lift Dollar (USDL) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Lift Dollar has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lift Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00000924 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lift Dollar has a market capitalization of $128.68 million and $52,943.16 worth of Lift Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107,579.40 or 0.99487744 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107,056.64 or 0.99004305 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Lift Dollar

Lift Dollar’s launch date was June 4th, 2024. Lift Dollar’s total supply is 128,655,613 tokens. The official website for Lift Dollar is liftdollar.com. The official message board for Lift Dollar is paxos.com/blog/from-paxos-international-paxos-international-introduces-lift-dollar-usdl-the-first-stablecoin-to-offer-holders-daily-yield-in-wallet-under-regulatory-oversight. Lift Dollar’s official Twitter account is @liftdollar_usdl.

Lift Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lift Dollar (USDL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lift Dollar has a current supply of 128,655,613.15004173. The last known price of Lift Dollar is 1.00020287 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://liftdollar.com/.”

