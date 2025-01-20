Lincoln Capital LLC Buys 12,390 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Lincoln Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,390 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGGR. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,438,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,913 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $44,429,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,746,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,735,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,099,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $38.50 on Monday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $39.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.25. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

