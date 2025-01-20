Lincoln Capital LLC Purchases 31,068 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY)

Lincoln Capital LLC grew its position in Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 494,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,068 shares during the period. Hagerty comprises about 1.0% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Hagerty were worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 25,769.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Hagerty during the second quarter worth $108,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 178.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Hagerty in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HGTY opened at $9.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.82 and a beta of 0.86. Hagerty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Hagerty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

In related news, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 8,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $83,115.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,389,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,910,335.72. This represents a 0.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 279,091 shares of company stock valued at $3,030,297. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

