Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.4% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,723,730,000 after buying an additional 1,149,045 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,029 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,229,000 after acquiring an additional 689,382 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,904,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,158,482,000 after acquiring an additional 133,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,921,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,576,000 after acquiring an additional 307,333 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $117.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $85.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.24 and its 200 day moving average is $116.32. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

