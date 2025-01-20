Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 247.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,324 shares during the quarter. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF accounts for 2.5% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,064,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 190,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,600,000 after acquiring an additional 14,235 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of ICSH stock opened at $50.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.56. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.54.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

