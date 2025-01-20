Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Makes New $256,000 Investment in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,145,000. Floyd Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,945,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

Get VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF alerts:

VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF Price Performance

VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF stock opened at $87.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $178.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.91 and a 200-day moving average of $83.59. VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF has a one year low of $68.42 and a one year high of $97.89.

About VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.