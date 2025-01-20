Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Makes New $256,000 Investment in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,145,000. Floyd Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,945,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.
VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF Price Performance
VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF stock opened at $87.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $178.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.91 and a 200-day moving average of $83.59. VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF has a one year low of $68.42 and a one year high of $97.89.
About VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF
The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- AMD: Loop Capital’s Buy Rating Reinforces Investor Confidence
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Momentum Is Building for Qualcomm to Have a Strong Run in 2025
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- There May Still Be Time to Get in on These 3 Trending Biotechs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.