loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Short Interest Update

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the December 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 884,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of loanDepot from $1.70 to $2.70 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,180,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in loanDepot during the third quarter valued at $897,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in loanDepot by 21.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 125,059 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in loanDepot by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 19,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LDI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.78. The stock had a trading volume of 748,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,499. The firm has a market cap of $580.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 3.41. loanDepot has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $3.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.
loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
