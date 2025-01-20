loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Short Interest Update

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the December 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 884,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of loanDepot from $1.70 to $2.70 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Insider Transactions at loanDepot

Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot

In other loanDepot news, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 255,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $538,953.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,672,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,188,464.38. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 66,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $168,664.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,938,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,965,143.76. This represents a 1.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,359,358 shares of company stock worth $3,001,142 over the last three months. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,180,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in loanDepot during the third quarter valued at $897,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in loanDepot by 21.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 125,059 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in loanDepot by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 19,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Price Performance

Shares of LDI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.78. The stock had a trading volume of 748,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,499. The firm has a market cap of $580.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 3.41. loanDepot has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $3.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

