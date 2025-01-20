Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock opened at $490.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $504.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $535.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $413.92 and a 1 year high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $543.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $695.00 to $590.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.40.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

