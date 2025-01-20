Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Union Savings Bank

Union Savings Bank decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 656,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $382,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,253 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 112.8% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 79.9% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 12,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 26,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $490.60 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $413.92 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $116.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $504.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $535.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 EPS for the current year.

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.40.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

