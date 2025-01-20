Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Cut by BigSur Wealth Management LLC

BigSur Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $695.00 to $590.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.40.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $490.60 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $413.92 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The company has a market capitalization of $116.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $504.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $535.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

