Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,980 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $2,713,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 649,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $175,944,000 after acquiring an additional 24,812 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 288.6% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,028 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 14,132 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 362,209 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $98,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 308.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 21,375 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $262.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $310.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.85.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE LOW opened at $261.39 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $209.55 and a 1-year high of $287.01. The company has a market capitalization of $147.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $260.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.60.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total transaction of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,802.11. This trade represents a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.