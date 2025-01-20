LPF Advisors LLC Buys 13,570 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

LPF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 252,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,570 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up approximately 9.5% of LPF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. LPF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $11,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,687,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,166,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,401,000 after purchasing an additional 185,577 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 279,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after buying an additional 81,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Capital Corp CO lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Capital Corp CO now owns 270,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,161,000 after buying an additional 18,621 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $44.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.30 and a 200-day moving average of $45.86. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $47.30.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

