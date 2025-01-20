LVW Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 0.4% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 19,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Allegion by 2.9% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $133.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Allegion plc has a one year low of $113.27 and a one year high of $156.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.64% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $967.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.49%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Allegion from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Allegion in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.83.

In related news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 7,500 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $140.70 per share, with a total value of $1,055,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,951,676.70. The trade was a 6.64 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 8,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total value of $1,164,432.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,511.68. The trade was a 53.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

