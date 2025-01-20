LVW Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $88,890,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capitol Family Office Inc. now owns 45,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock opened at $225.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $188.21 and a 52-week high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

