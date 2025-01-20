LVW Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of RTX by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 17,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RTX by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of RTX by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTX opened at $121.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $161.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $84.43 and a 12 month high of $128.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.69.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of RTX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.87.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

