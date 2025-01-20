LVW Advisors LLC Has $13.41 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 173,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,757 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of LVW Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RoundAngle Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,000. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 53,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 25,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Maiden Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Maiden Cove Capital LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.71. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.72 and a 1 year high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

