LVW Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

LVW Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,216 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,590,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $947,897,000 after purchasing an additional 104,521 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cooper Companies by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,930,022 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $543,979,000 after buying an additional 573,908 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,796,556 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $527,476,000 after buying an additional 48,559 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cooper Companies by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,950,119 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $435,856,000 after buying an additional 737,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,818,610 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $200,665,000 after buying an additional 194,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $93.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.54 and a 200 day moving average of $99.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.99. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.76 and a fifty-two week high of $112.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COO. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

