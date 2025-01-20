M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 512,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,976,000 after buying an additional 153,741 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 11,057 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 621,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,964,000 after acquiring an additional 19,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LongView Wealth Management grew its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 54,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 26,445 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF stock opened at $27.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.43 and its 200 day moving average is $27.51. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $28.00.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.127 per share. This is a boost from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.