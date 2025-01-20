M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,300 Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ)

M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth $271,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth $282,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 36.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $322,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of GPIQ stock opened at $49.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.36 and a 200-day moving average of $47.88. The company has a market cap of $381.92 million, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.02. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $50.80.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $5.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.37%.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily involves stocks within the Nasdaq-100. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIQ was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.