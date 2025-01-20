M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. Makes New Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 789,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 11,560.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Down 1.5 %

CB opened at $269.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $226.74 and a 1 year high of $302.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $277.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.32. The company has a market cap of $108.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Chubb from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chubb from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Chubb from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.17.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

